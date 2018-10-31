3 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) SP66 (7) Service PCGS (13)