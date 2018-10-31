Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
