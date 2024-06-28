Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1950. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1950 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 168,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
