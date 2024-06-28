3 Kopeks 1950. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1950 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 168,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (8) XF (11) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (2) MS63 (11) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (23)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (13)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russiancoin (4)