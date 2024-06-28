Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1950. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1950 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1950 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1950 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 168,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1950 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search