3 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (13) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) SP67 (2) PL64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (11)