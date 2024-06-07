Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2850 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1101 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
