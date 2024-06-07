Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2850 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1101 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search