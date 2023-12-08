Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1991
- Mint Moscow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 30,900. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- MS67 (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search