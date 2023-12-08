3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 30,900. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP67 (2) Service PCGS (2)