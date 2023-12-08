Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1459 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 30,900. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 30900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

