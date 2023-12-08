Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1986 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
