Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1978
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 53,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - November 4, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 4, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

