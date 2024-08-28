3 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 53,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (16) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS62 (8) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) SP66 (4) SP65 (1) PL67 (1) PL66 (1) PL65 (1) PL64 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (9)

Coins.ee (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

MS67 (5)

Numisbalt (2)

Russian Heritage (1)