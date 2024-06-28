Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1985
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1985 at auction Alexander - August 30, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price

