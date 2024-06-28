3 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU50 (8) SP65 (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (1)