Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search