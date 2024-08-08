Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Alexander - July 1, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Alexander - July 1, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1961 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

