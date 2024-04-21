Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1931. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1931 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1931 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - April 11, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - April 11, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 11, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

