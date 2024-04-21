3 Kopeks 1931. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (8) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) VF35 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)