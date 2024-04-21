Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1931. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 11, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
