3 Kopeks 1949. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1949 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2019.

