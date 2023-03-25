Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1949. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1949 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1949 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1949 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2019.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - December 19, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - March 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - January 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1949 at auction AURORA - November 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

