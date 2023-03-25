Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1949. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1949
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1949 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
