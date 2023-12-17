Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
