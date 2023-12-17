3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (4) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (11) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) AU53 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (24)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

MS67 (14)

Rare Coins (4)

Russiancoin (5)