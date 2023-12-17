Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1935" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction MS67 - June 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction MS67 - April 25, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction MS67 - April 25, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - April 11, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - April 11, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 11, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

