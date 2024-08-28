3 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (8) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) Service ННР (7) NGC (5) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (4)

MS67 (2)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (13)

Восточно-европейский (2)