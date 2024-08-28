Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1932 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1932
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9300 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1932 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
