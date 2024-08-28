Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1932 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1932
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1932 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
