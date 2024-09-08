Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1954
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 280. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction MS67 - January 17, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1954 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

