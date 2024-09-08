Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1954
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 280. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search