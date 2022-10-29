Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 91,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - October 9, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Coins and Medals - October 9, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 91000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 63000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian copper-nickel coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search