3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 91,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6)