Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1991 М "Type 1961-1991". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 91,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 91000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 63000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search