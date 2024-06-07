Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1952 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2300 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - March 2, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

