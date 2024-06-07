Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1952 "Type 1946-1957". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1952 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
