Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1956 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1956 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search