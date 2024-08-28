Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1956
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
