Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1946-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1951
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (15)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search