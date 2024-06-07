Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1946-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1946-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1951 "Type 1946-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

