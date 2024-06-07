Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1945. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1945 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
