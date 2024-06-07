Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1945. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1945 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1945 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1945
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1945 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Alexander - October 18, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1945 at auction Alexander - October 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1945 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
