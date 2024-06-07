3 Kopeks 1945. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1945 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (14) VF (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF20 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (1)

MS67 (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)