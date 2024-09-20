Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1931. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1931 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1931 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11100 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - August 31, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1931 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search