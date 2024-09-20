Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1931. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1931
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
