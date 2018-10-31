Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 63264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120. Bidding took place April 19, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1450 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition PL63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
