3 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 63264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120. Bidding took place April 19, 2018.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (7) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP65 (6) PL63 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (1)