Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1962 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1962
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - March 31, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 31, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1962 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

