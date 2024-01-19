Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
