3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1939 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
