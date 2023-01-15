3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1939 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) F15 (2)