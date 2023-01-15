Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1939 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2022.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 49000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price

