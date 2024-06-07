Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1930. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1930 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1930 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1930 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Alexander - April 8, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 8, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1930 at auction Imperial Coin - March 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1930 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search