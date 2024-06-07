Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1930. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1930 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
