3 Kopeks 1929. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1929
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1929 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
