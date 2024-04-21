Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1929. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1929 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1929 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1929 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Empire - April 28, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1929 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search