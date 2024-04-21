3 Kopeks 1929. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1929 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition XF (6) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1)