Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1934. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without inscription "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1934 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1934 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1934
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1934 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 68,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 59784 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1934 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

