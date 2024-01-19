3 Kopeks 1934. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1934 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 68,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1)