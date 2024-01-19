Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1934. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without inscription "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1934
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1934 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 68,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 59784 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search