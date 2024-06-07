Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1953
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1953 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 13,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search