3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1953 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 13,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (14) VF (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (10) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (12)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (7)