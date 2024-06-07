Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1953 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 13,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

