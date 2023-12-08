Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1946-1957". Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1946-1957" Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1946-1957" Wreath with 16 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Katz (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1946 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1946 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search