3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1946-1957". Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service ННР (1)