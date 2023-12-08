Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1946 "Type 1946-1957". Wreath with 16 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath with 16 ribbons
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1946 . Wreath with 16 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Katz (1)
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
