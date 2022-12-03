Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1933. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without inscription "СССР"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1933
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1933 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
