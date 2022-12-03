Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1933. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without inscription "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1933 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1933 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1933
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1933 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1933 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
