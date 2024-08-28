Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935" Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1926
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1926 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

