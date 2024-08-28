3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (5) XF (8) VF (3) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (5) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (2)

