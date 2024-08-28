Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1926 "Type 1926-1935". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1926
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1926 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
