Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 24,586. Bidding took place August 15, 2014.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1989 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

