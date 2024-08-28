Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 24,586. Bidding took place August 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
