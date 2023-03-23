Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search