3 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (2)