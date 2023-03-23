Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1969 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search