Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1927. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1927 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
