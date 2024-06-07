Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1927. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1927 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1927 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1927 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1927 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

