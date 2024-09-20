Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1936. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1936
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search