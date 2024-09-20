3 Kopeks 1936. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (2)