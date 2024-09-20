Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1936. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1936 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1936 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1936
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1936 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 8,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - July 1, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Alexander - July 1, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1936 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
