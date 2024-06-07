Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place July 28, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2422 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
