Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place July 28, 2022.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2422 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

