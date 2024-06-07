3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1953 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (2)