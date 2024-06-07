Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1953
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1953 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4478 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 25351 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
