Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1946-1957" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1953 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4478 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 25351 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1953 at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1953 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search