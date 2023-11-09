Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition PL65 CGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PL65 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

