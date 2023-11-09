Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition PL65 CGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition PL65 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
