Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1940. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1940 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
