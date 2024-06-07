Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1940. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1940 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1940 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1940
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1940 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

