Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1929. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1929
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1929 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 22600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
