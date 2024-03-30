Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1929. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1929 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1929 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1929
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1929 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 22600 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - September 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction MS67 - June 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction MS67 - January 17, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction MS67 - September 8, 2018
Seller MS67
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1929 at auction AURORA - August 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 1, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

