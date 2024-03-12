Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
