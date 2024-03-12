Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

