Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1928. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1928 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1928 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1928 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - October 18, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - October 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - February 15, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1928 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search