Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1928. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1928
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1928 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
