Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2109 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
