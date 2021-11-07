3 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2109 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (4) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) SP66 (1) SP65 (2) PL66 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)