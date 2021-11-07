Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2109 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction Empire - September 15, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1990 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

