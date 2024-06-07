Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946" Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1939
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1939 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction MUNZE - May 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1939 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

