Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1939 "Type 1937-1946". Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1939
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1939 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (4)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search