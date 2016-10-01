3 Kopeks 1943. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1943 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)