Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1943. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1943
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1943 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
