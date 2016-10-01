Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1943. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1943 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1943 Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1943
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1943 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 60635 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

