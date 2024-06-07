Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1931. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Without inscription "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1931 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1931 Without inscription "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1931
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 7282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 15800 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Empire - June 14, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1931 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
