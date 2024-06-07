Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1931. Without inscription "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Without inscription "СССР"
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1931 . Without inscription "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 7282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Empire (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 15800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search