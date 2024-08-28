Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1948
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
