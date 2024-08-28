3 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (2) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (11)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Russiancoin (10)

Восточно-европейский (1)