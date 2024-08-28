Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1948 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1948 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction MUNZE - December 17, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction AURORA - December 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction MS67 - October 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date October 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction MS67 - July 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction AURORA - May 22, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 22, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1948 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1948 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search