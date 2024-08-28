Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1943. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Relief star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1943 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1943 Relief star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1943
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1943 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 466. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3290 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1943 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

