Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1943. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1943
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1943 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 466. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (13)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (4)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Восточно-европейский (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3290 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search