3 Kopeks 1943. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1943 . Relief star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 466. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (7) XF (13) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (15) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service ННР (7) NGC (25) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (13)

Coins.ee (4)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (1)

MS67 (4)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

Russiancoin (1)

Восточно-европейский (2)