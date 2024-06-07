Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1955
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
