Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1955 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1955 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1955
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1955 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - September 23, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Alexander - September 23, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1955 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

