Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1924. Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Edge ribbed

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1924 Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1924 Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 27,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 93,809. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 4, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - April 4, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 4, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - December 23, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - August 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

