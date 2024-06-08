Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1924. Edge ribbed (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Edge ribbed
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 27,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1924 . Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 93,809. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
