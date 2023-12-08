Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1935
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 68,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 68000 RUB
