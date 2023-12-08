Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Smooth star

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936" Smooth star - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1935
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 68,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 68000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction AURORA - October 22, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1935 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1935 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search