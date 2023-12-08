3 Kopeks 1935 "Type 1926-1936". Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1935 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 68,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition XF (4) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)