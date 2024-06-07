Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1938. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Smooth star
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1938
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1938 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 40333 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 48300 RUB
