3 Kopeks 1938. Smooth star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1938 . Smooth star. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 48,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (2)